Foreign Minister Araghchi praised Iran's Navy for protecting the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, citing its vital role in national security and regional maritime authority alongside the IRGC during Navy Day commemorations.

Tehran [Iran], November 29 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has highlighted the claimed role of the Iranian Navy in protecting the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, saying its efforts have contributed to maintaining the country's maritime authority and strategic position in regional and international affairs. In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday on the occasion of Iran’s Navy Day, Araghchi said the protection of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remained central to Iran’s national security and interests.

According to his official Telegram channel, Araghchi recalled the "sacrifices" of Iranian sailors, particularly those aboard the Paykan frigate and the Dena destroyer, paying tribute to their contribution to the country's maritime security. “From Paykan to Dena, one fact has remained constant: Iranian sailors are the guardians of this land not only near the borders, but also at any point where the Iranian flag is raised,” he said.

Recalling Operation Pearl, Araghchi said that 46 years ago, sailors aboard the Paykan frigate demonstrated that “the security of Iran’s seas is protected at the cost of their lives.” He added that this year's Navy Day would also be marked by the memory of the “oppressed martyrs of the Dena destroyer.”

Referring to the Forty-Day War and its aftermath, Araghchi said the “intelligent and powerful protection” of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which he identified as key centres of Iran’s national security and interests, had played a decisive role in maintaining the country's maritime authority. “This role has established Iran's strategic position in regional and international equations, and its continuation is the result of the readiness and vigilance of the sailors of the armed forces, especially the Navy and the IRGC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, said the naval forces of the Iranian Army and the IRGC were prepared to respond to any aggression against the country's national security, vital interests and maritime sovereignty. According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Vahidi made the remarks in a message issued on Saturday to mark Navy Day, stating that the two forces were prepared to “decisively play their role against any threat or hostile action” targeting Iran.

He highlighted the strategic importance of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman for regional security and the global economy, describing Iran’s naval forces as “one of the main pillars of safeguarding maritime sovereignty and protecting the country’s national interests.” Vahidi also said coordination between the Army and IRGC naval forces represented “a prominent manifestation of the unity and solidarity of the Armed Forces” and contributed to maintaining security in Iran's surrounding waters.

Referring to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict against Iran, Vahidi said the two naval forces had demonstrated their capabilities by targeting opposing military and combat assets in the region, particularly during the Battle of Hormuz. He further claimed that they had turned the enemy’s “predatory and smuggling naval fleet” into a force confined to “mere deployment and observation” in distant ocean waters. Vahidi added that the forces remained prepared to confront any hostile action while maintaining vigilance and coordination.

The remarks came as the Iranian Army has claimed that its Navy maintains control over strategic waters stretching from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean. The claim comes amid escalating maritime tensions with the United States and Washington's naval blockade against Tehran, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Army. General Akraminia, in a post on X, said the Navy was maintaining surveillance and guarding the maritime region with authority.