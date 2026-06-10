Amnesty International has condemned Pakistan's severe crackdown on protests in PoJK ahead of elections, citing rights abuses and suppression of dissent. The crackdown includes designating the JKJAAC as a terror group and the killing of an activist.

Amnesty International has strongly condemned Pakistan's sweeping crackdown on protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing authorities of using excessive force, suppressing dissent, and violating fundamental human rights ahead of upcoming regional elections.

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Amnesty criticised the decision to designate the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) as a "proscribed organisation" under anti-terrorism legislation. Amnesty described the move as unlawful and disproportionate, arguing that it represents a serious attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism.

Crackdown Intensifies Ahead of Elections

The crackdown intensified after negotiations between the JKJAAC and authorities reportedly collapsed over the composition of the region's legislature. On June 5, the same day Pakistan announced regional elections scheduled for July 27, authorities suspended internet and mobile services across the territory and imposed restrictions on movement. Visitors and tourists were advised to leave the region, while reports indicated the deployment of federal paramilitary forces.

According to Amnesty, these measures have effectively isolated the region and severely restricted the flow of information. Journalists and activists have also been targeted. Local journalist Sohrab Barkat was arrested under Pakistan's cybercrime laws for allegedly promoting the JKJAAC through his online reporting and remains in custody. Security forces have reportedly detained more than 100 JKJAAC members and supporters since June 5. The group's central office in Muzaffarabad was also raided and sealed by authorities.

Activist's Killing Sparks Deadly Protests

The situation escalated further following the shooting of JKJAAC activist Shahzeb Habib during an encounter with police. Amnesty noted that there was no evidence indicating he posed an imminent threat to officers before being fatally wounded.

His death sparked widespread protests, culminating in violent clashes outside a military hospital in Rawalakot. Police have confirmed that at least eight protesters and four officers were killed during the unrest, while dozens more sustained injuries. Amnesty International has called for independent investigations into Habib's killing, the deaths of protesters, and the circumstances surrounding the violence. (ANI)