A US financial company allegedly fired its entire Indian customer service team of eighty people during a sudden virtual call lasting five minutes. According to an unverified social media post by an affected employee, the staff was instructed to work from home before the unexpected meeting.

An alleged mass layoff at a US financial company has gone viral after an employee claimed that the firm terminated its entire Indian customer service team during a brief Google Meet call. According to the employee’s Reddit post, all 80 members of the team were informed that they had lost their jobs during a five-minute virtual meeting.

The employee said the team had been asked to work from home that day because of “operational reasons.” The worker, who was on a 6:30 pm shift, said an unexpected meeting was scheduled at around 9:30 pm.

“Laid off over a Google Meet,” the employee wrote in the post. “I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US Bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons. I was doing a 6.30 pm shift and at 9.30 pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!”

Check the viral post here:

The employee added: “All 80employees! All gone… 80 families affected just with a 5min call...” Expressing uncertainty about finding another job, the worker said, “I feel bad that we work for these corporates who can throw us anytime and regret that I used to work hard at my job.”

The post drew several reactions, with users asking why the team had been dismissed and whether employees would receive severance.

Responding to a question about the reason given, the employee claimed the company said it was “not getting the expected output from the Indian team.” The worker disputed that explanation, calling it “Bullc**p!” and contrasting the Indian team’s approach with what they described as higher attrition and discretionary time among US-based staff.

Another user suggested the company could be shifting some of the workload elsewhere.

When asked about severance, the employee replied, “No severance... for people working for 1 year, they will get 15 days pay for every year worked.”

The report is based on user-generated social-media content. Hindustan Times has stated that it has not independently verified the employee’s claims.