Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, lauding his role in strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership. Putin recalled their recent 'substantive' talks during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and lauded his contribution to strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, the Russian Embassy in India said.

In a post on X, sharing Putin’s message, the Russian Embassy in India said that the Russian President warmly congratulated PM Modi on his 76th birthday, which falls on September 17. ✉️ #Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent a message to #India's Prime Minister @narendramodi warmly congratulating him on his birthday (September 17, 2026) 👉 https://t.co/P19eBTCNSZ#RussiaIndia#DruzhbaDosti pic.twitter.com/QoWdqLCiKp — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) September 17, 2026

In the attached message, Putin said, “You are rightly enjoying a deep respect from your compatriots and great authority on the global stage. It is impossible to overstate your personal contribution to strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.”

The Russian President also expressed gratitude for the welcome and hospitality extended to him and the Russian delegation during his visit to New Delhi last week. “I would like to express my gratitude for the warm and cordial welcome and hospitality extended to me and the Russian delegation during my visit to New Delhi last week,” Putin said, according to the message shared by the Russian Embassy. “The talks we held were undoubtedly substantive, frank, and productive. As always, it was a genuine pleasure to talk with you, and our discussions once again demonstrated your extraordinary political wisdom and foresight,” he added.

Putin further said that Russia and India would continue their cooperation on bilateral and international issues. “We will, of course, continue our constructive cooperation on pressing bilateral and international issues for the benefit of our friendly nations,” the Russian President said.

Recap of Putin's BRICS Summit Visit

The warm message comes as Putin last visited the country for the 18th BRICS Summit, which was held in Delhi from September 12 to 13. During the Summit, Putin attended the two BRICS Sessions and witnessed the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

He also addressed the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum in the national capital, where he lashed out at Western nations for turning trade and diplomatic pressure into state-level interference. Putin revealed that Russia has been hit with over 30,000 sanctions, more than double the total restrictions slapped on all other countries in the world combined, as he condemned global economic coercion and "ugly" competitive tactics. "More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia, which is twice as much as the number of all sanctions against all other countries of the world combined," the Russian President said.

Modi-Putin Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin also held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit and discussed closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030, as well as cooperation in infrastructure, energy, technology, defence and culture. They had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek on August 31.

“Delighted to meet President Putin in Delhi, less than two weeks after our meeting in Bishkek. During today’s meeting, we talked about closer trade ties, including implementation of the Programme for Economic Cooperation 2030. Cooperation in areas like infrastructure, energy, technology, defence, culture and more. India’s efforts during our BRICS Presidency aimed at furthering the welfare of our planet,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

According to the MEA, they also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. PM Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the way forward in resolving conflicts and said India stands ready to assist in peace efforts. (ANI)

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