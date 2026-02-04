Alberta Minister Rajan Sawhney, in India for Energy Week, hailed India-Canada ties and collaboration on energy security. She expressed optimism for PM Mark Carney's upcoming visit, hoping it would be mutually beneficial for both countries.

Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Indigenous Relations, Government of Alberta, Canada hailed the strong bilateral ties between India and Canada and spoke about the upcoming visit of Canadian PM Mark Carney to India, expressing optimism that it will be beneficial and productive for both countries. She also spoke about the evolving geopolitical situation and stressed on the importance of having diverse trade agreements.

Focus on Energy Security

In an exclusive interview to ANI, she said that she came to India for the India Energy Week. And highlighted the opportunity for India and Canada to collaborate on the front of energy security. "My main mandate in coming to India was to attend India Energy Week and to talk about energy. We know that energy security is on top of mind for many countries in the world. There is a tremendous opportunity for India and Canada to collaborate and have more trade relationships. But of course when we talk about Canadian energy, 97 % of it comes from Alberta. So I'm here to tell the Alberta story and to meet with elected officials and business persons as well to talk about opportunities."

Optimism for PM Carney's Visit

On the upcoming visit of Canadian PM Carney, Sawhney said, "I don't have any inside information for you because we are a sub-national government under the federal government, but I'm very optimistic that things will happen in a way that's mutually beneficial and productive for both countries-- part of the reason why I'm here is to talk about Canada and Alberta. And I can tell you I've received a lot of love, a lot of respect, a lot of warmth, and we are here to deepen the bonds of friendship between both countries."

Deepening Friendship and Trade Ties

She noted the strength of people-to-people bonds and added, "We had an India-Alberta Chamber launch not too long ago in New Delhi. Just leveraging on that strength- we've always been friends and certainly India and Alberta have had a deep friendship but I'm seeing that there is more and more interest as we're seeing. Geopolitical situation is constantly evolving and that's why it's important to have diverse trade agreements".

Celebrating Cultural Connections

The Canadian Minister recalled her visit to several religious places during her visit to India and mentioned how the Indian diaspora adds to the fabric of Canada's multicultural society. "It's a wonderful connection. There are a lot of Punjabis in Canada, and the culture is very vibrant, it's very deep. This all adds to the fabric of our multicultural society and our South Asian diaspora, not just people from Punjab, is also very strong. So it's very thrilling for me to come here and visit places like the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, the Akshardham, the Bap Swami Narayan Mandir, and be able to have conversations with people there... The connections are very, very strong and I think they're just going to get stronger."

Key Deals on Agenda for March Visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to visit India in the first week of March. The Canadian Prime Minister's visit is likely to see the signing of deals on uranium, energy, minerals, and Artificial Intelligence. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said there would be a key focus on trade during PM Carney's visit to India. (ANI)