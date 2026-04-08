Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the US-Iran two-week ceasefire, calling it a positive step toward de-escalation amid rising global tensions and potential economic damage from an escalated conflict.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has welcomed the United States' decision to suspend its strike campaign against Iran for a two-week period, describing the move as a step in the right direction amid rising global tensions. In an interview to Sky News, Albanese said, "This is positive news. We have been calling for a de-escalation for sometime. We want to see a resolution of the conflict. The impact that would have arisen from an escalation within Iranian response would've let to greater global economic damage. We're already seeing a substantial impact of war which is on the other side of the world but is having an impact on Australians here conflict."

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Australia's Official Stance

In an official statement released by Albanese along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, the Australian government said, "Australia welcomes the agreement by the United States, Israel and Iran to a two-week ceasefire to negotiate a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.The Australian Government has been calling for de-escalation and an end to the conflict for some time now."

The statement mentioned the consequences of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with its attacks on commercial vessels, civilian infrastructure, and oil and gas facilities, is causing unprecedented energy supply shocks and impacting oil and fuel prices. We have been clear the longer the war goes on, the more significant the impact on the global economy will be, and the greater the human cost," the statement read.

The statement also mentioned that Australia supports diplomacy. "Australia has been working with international partners in support of diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz so critical supplies can flow to those who need it, including the most vulnerable. We thank and support the work of negotiators, including Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, in advancing de-escalation efforts. Australia wants to see the ceasefire upheld and a resolution to the conflict. We continue to call on all parties to uphold international humanitarian law and protect civilian life," the statement read.

US Announces Temporary Ceasefire

Albanese's remarks and the statement come after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries. The development follows heightened tensions in the region, with fears of escalation threatening global energy markets and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global oil shipments, has remained at the centre of geopolitical concerns, given its strategic importance and vulnerability during conflict.

Iran's 10-Point Framework

Iran has outlined a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says could form the basis for a long-term resolution.

Key Demands on Sovereignty and Nuclear Program

Among its key demands is a firm US commitment to "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," underscoring Tehran's insistence on sovereignty over the critical waterway. Another major component of the proposal is Washington's "Acceptance of enrichment," referring to Iran's nuclear programme, which has been a longstanding point of contention with the United States and the broader international community. The issue has been central to multiple rounds of negotiations and sanctions regimes over the past two decades.

Economic Concessions and Sanctions Relief

Tehran has also sought significant economic concessions, including the "Lifting all primary sanctions" and the "Lifting all secondary sanctions," measures that have severely constrained its economy. These sanctions have been a cornerstone of US policy aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions. Additionally, Iran has called for the "Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions" and the "Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions" related to its nuclear activities. Such steps would represent a substantial rollback of international monitoring and regulatory frameworks governing Iran's nuclear programme.

While the proposed ceasefire remains temporary, global leaders, including Albanese, have emphasised the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate broader economic and security risks. (ANI)