Awami League's Bahauddin Nasim and former PM Sheikh Hasina have slammed Bangladesh's interim government. Nasim alleges democracy has collapsed, while Hasina accuses the administration of plunging the country into an 'age of terror'.

'No Democratic Environment': AL Leader Slams Govt

Awami League Joint General Secretary and former Member of Parliament Bahauddin Nasim has alleged that Bangladesh no longer has a democratic environment, claiming that fundamental rights, constitutional safeguards and the rule of law have collapsed under the current administration. His remarks came amid sharp criticism from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who accused the interim government of plunging the country into an "age of terror". Speaking to ANI from an undisclosed location, Nasim said there was "no democratic environment" in Bangladesh, alleging the absence of freedom of speech, constitutional rights and basic human rights. He further claimed that the rule of law had broken down and that extremist groups were being nurtured and patronised by what he described as an "illegal occupying government". Accusing the authorities of using extremist elements against pro-independence and progressive forces, Nasim alleged that Bangladesh was turning into a sanctuary for terrorists, fundamentalist and extremist groups. He warned that the country was heading towards becoming a militant haven.

Sheikh Hasina Accuses Interim Govt of Pushing Country into 'Age of Terror'

Nasim's comments followed a blistering attack by Sheikh Hasina on Interim Government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, whom she accused of dismantling democracy and betraying national sovereignty. Addressing a gathering in New Delhi through a pre-recorded audio message, Hasina said Bangladesh had "plunged into an age of terror" and warned of a "treacherous plot" to barter away the country's territory and resources to foreign interests.

Calling on the people to overthrow what she described as the Yunus regime, Hasina said the nation stood at the edge of an abyss, battered by extremist communal forces and foreign perpetrators. She alleged that the country had become a "vast prison" marked by fear, violence and repression.

This was Hasina's first address to a gathering in India since she arrived in the country following violent protests in August 2024. She claimed that since her ouster on August 5, 2024, Bangladesh had witnessed the collapse of democracy, with human rights trampled, press freedom extinguished, law and order breaking down, and minorities facing persecution.

Hasina alleged that mob violence, looting, extortion and chaos had spread from cities to villages, while institutions had been paralysed and justice reduced to a nightmare. She also accused the interim government of pushing Bangladesh towards the risk of multinational conflict through what she termed acts of betrayal.

Terming Yunus a "national enemy", Hasina urged democratic and pro-Liberation forces to unite to restore the Constitution, sovereignty and democracy. She asserted that Bangladesh was being ruled by an unelected and violent regime marked by chaos, corruption and broken promises.

Awami League Ban and Election Concerns

Highlighting the ban on the Awami League and the suspension of its registration ahead of the February 12 national elections, Hasina said free and fair polls would not be possible unless the interim administration was removed.

Hasina's Call for Restoration and UN Probe

Outlining steps to rebuild the country, Hasina called for the restoration of democracy, an end to violence and lawlessness, protection for minorities, women and vulnerable groups, and an end to politically motivated cases against journalists and opposition leaders. She also urged the United Nations to conduct an impartial investigation into events over the past year, saying reconciliation and healing were essential for Bangladesh's future. (ANI)