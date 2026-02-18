AI is a transformative force accelerating India's growth and improving citizens' lives across healthcare, education, and agriculture. At the AI-India Impact Summit, ServiceNow's Vanessa Smith emphasized a human-centric approach to prevent bias.

AI has emerged as a transformative force with the potential to accelerate India's economic growth, strengthen governance and improve the quality of life of citizens, anchored in the principles of People, Planet, and Progress.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Anchored in People, Planet, and Progress

For People, AI-enabled solutions are empowering citizens by expanding healthcare access through telemedicine and diagnostics, personalizing education through adaptive learning, and securing financial systems through fraud detection.

For the Planet, AI is enabling smarter and more sustainable practices in agriculture through crop prediction, precision farming, and drone-based monitoring.

For Progress, AI is strengthening governance through language translation of court judgments, improving service delivery, and enhancing everyday efficiency through applications in food delivery, mobility, and personalized digital services, reflecting a shift towards inclusive and accessible technology for both rural and urban India.

The Call for a Human-Centric AI

Vanessa Smith, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, ServiceNow and President, ServiceNow.org US says the approach to AI should be Human centric. ServiceNow.org empowers nonprofits with tailored solutions and guidance to enhance digital transformation for greater impact.

"I think it is the core principle for which our AI foundation and AI economy should be based. If we solely make decisions based on profit, based on consumerism, we could leave a huge swath of the population behind. So we need to include humans in the loop in every stage of AI adoption, whether you're a mature economy or a developing economy. The way you do that, I think government plays a key role ensuring every sector of the population, by age, by gender, by ethnic background, is included in these population sets and data sets that are training the models, if not whatever bias or lack of input in these data sets are left out, those populations are going to be left behind the power of the AI that lies behind the value and what everybody's excited about so governments can make sure we're inclusive in the data sets and even on the training of the models, so everyone can benefit from AI," she told ANI at the AI-India Impact Summit.

India AI Impact Summit: Driving National Priorities

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is delivering focused, outcome-oriented results aligned with national priorities. The Summit is advancing practical AI deployment, policy coherence, and institutional coordination to ensure effective implementation across government and industry.

It is strengthening governance and regulatory frameworks, assessing regional preparedness for AI-led industrial growth, and accelerating skill development and workforce transition. The Summit is also expanding awareness of AI applications and fostering sustained partnerships among government, academia, startups, and industry to promote responsible, inclusive, and innovation-driven growth of the AI ecosystem. (ANI)