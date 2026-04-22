Air China resumed direct flights between Beijing and Delhi on April 21, a move hailed as a 'strong and confident start.' The resumption aims to ease travel for business, tourism, and students, strengthening ties between China and India.

In a significant move for regional connectivity, Air China has officially resumed its direct flight operations between Beijing and Delhi as of April 21. The restoration of this key aerial link marks a milestone in easing travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'A Strong and Confident Start'

The announcement was shared by Yu Jing, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, who hailed the resumption as a "strong and confident start" for the route. The inaugural flights of the resumed service demonstrated high operational efficiency, setting a positive tone for the schedule ahead. Both legs of the journey were operated using the Airbus A332 (A330-200), a wide-body aircraft known for its reliability on international routes, while highlighting the technical success of the launch, both the arriving and departing flights touched down ahead of schedule.

The primary objective of the resumption is to facilitate "easier journeys" for business travellers, tourists, and students, bridging the distance between the two capitals.

In a post on X, Yu said, "On April 21, Air China officially resumed direct flights between Beijing & Delhi. Both flights operated on an Airbus A332, and both arrived ahead of schedule -- a strong and confident start to the resumed route."

The resumption of direct flights is seen as a practical step toward stabilising logistics and communication. While commercial in nature, the move carries a symbolic weight in the diplomatic landscape.

"The skies are connected once again -- here's to easier journeys and closer ties between our two peoples!" said Yu.

On April 21, Air China officially resumed direct flights between Beijing & Delhi ✈️🇨🇳🇮🇳 Both flights operated on an Airbus A332, and both arrived ahead of schedule — a strong and confident start to the resumed route 🛬💪 The skies are connected once again — here's to easier… pic.twitter.com/nzc7PTCiI0 — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) April 22, 2026

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Exchange

With the Beijing-Delhi corridor now open, travellers can expect a reduction in travel time and complexity, which previously involved lengthy layovers in third-country hubs. The move is expected to bolster economic exchange and provide a much-needed boost to the aviation sector in both countries.

As the A332s once again traverse the Himalayas, the focus remains on maintaining this momentum to ensure consistent and reliable transit between these two major Asian hubs.