Gill, 66, was filming a helicopter taking off near her Southend home when the downwash knocked her over. She broke her hip and needed a replacement.

A 66-year-old mother of three says she requires a hip replacement after the blast of air from a departing air ambulance lifted her off her feet and threw her to the ground.

Gill, who did not wish to give her surname, described the pain as excruciating following the accident outside her home in Southend-on-Sea. She said she had been filming the helicopter as it took off from a nearby field on February 28 when the force of the wind brought her down.

The aircraft belonged to Essex and Herts Air Ambulance. Following the incident, pilots at the charity were given a reminder about the hazards posed by downwash.

A spokeswoman for the charity said the commander had asked all those visible nearby to move further back for their own safety before departure. She said it was only once the helicopter had started that the woman came out of her house to film it.

Gill, who said she donates to the charity regularly, called the experience very, very frightening. She also rejected online suggestions that she was after compensation, saying it was rubbish and that she would hand back anything she received.

The air ambulance had been responding to a medical emergency and was lifting off from a field beside the car park at London Southend Airport shortly after 6 pm. Gill said she hurried out to her driveway on Southend Road, roughly 30 metres away, to record the moment.

She said she believed she was far enough from the aircraft. She watched it rise and then saw it move backwards directly over her head. She could feel the downwash coming and knew there was nothing she could do before it threw her to the floor.

Her son Stuart picked her up and took her to hospital, where she said doctors found she had broken her hip.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch looked into the matter and found that a tall hedgerow had obscured the pilot's view of her. The helicopter returned to its base at North Weald Airfield, and the pilot learned of her injuries four days later. The AAIB chose not to take action against the charity.