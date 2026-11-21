Dutch FM Tom Berendsen Arrives In India For Two Day Official Visit

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen will arrive in the national capital on Sunday for a two-day official visit to India, during which he is scheduled to hold discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Berendsen will arrive on Sunday, following which he will meet EAM Jaishankar. On November 23, the Dutch Foreign Minister will hold a meeting with Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting. The visit comes as India and the Netherlands seek to expand their strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation across political, economic, commercial and technological domains. India and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations in 1947, with 2022 marking 75 years of their bilateral ties. The two countries share strong political and economic relations, with Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH) identified as three priority areas of cooperation, alongside technology and innovation. Earlier this year, India and the Netherlands agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership through a five-year roadmap for 2026-2030. The roadmap was agreed upon during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten at The Hague in May, with a focus on advancing cooperation through targeted initiatives and time-bound action plans. Under the roadmap, both countries have identified several areas for deeper engagement, including trade and investment, renewable energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The partnership also envisages greater collaboration in emerging technologies, research and innovation, with particular emphasis on strengthening semiconductor supply chains and expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence, photonics, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. Water management, climate resilience, agricultural technology, healthcare and maritime cooperation also feature prominently in the bilateral agenda. The two countries have further outlined plans to strengthen cooperation in renewable energy, green hydrogen, sustainable shipping and the development of a Green and Digital Sea Corridor, alongside efforts to promote resilient supply chains and facilitate greater business-to-business engagement. Berendsen's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review the progress of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for taking forward the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership across priority sectors. (ANI)