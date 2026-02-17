Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino hailed India's AI Summit as a 'great success,' commending New Delhi for leading global discussions on emerging technologies. He also highlighted the growing bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

Argentine Envoy on AI Summit Success

Mariano Caucino, Argentine Ambassador to India on Tuesday spoke about the country's participation as New Delhi hosts one of the most seminal Summits on Artificial Intelligence and called it a great success for India as New Delhi drives conversations over the emerging tech. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, the Ambassador said, "It's a great success for the Indian government to be able to hold this important conference on a subject that everybody is talking about this in the world."

He further noted that Argentina is going to host some delegates from its states and added that they were glad to have this opportunity. He praised India's growth story as one of the largest global economies and added, "I think this conference will show leadership in this matter. I can see that you are investing a lot on these technologies and I think this conference is an example of that."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

He also spoke about the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Buenos Aires, stating how the relationship between the two countries is based on complementarity, common values and the spirit of democracy. "Also from the point of view of the economies, the two economies are very complementary. I hope we can continue growing. Currently, Argentina and India enjoy almost $5.5 billion economic exchange. And India has become the sixth largest partner for Argentina. So I hope this can continue and can grow and expand into other fields", he told ANI.

Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

India is the first country from the Global South to host the Global AI Impact Summit, which brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI across governance, innovation, and sustainable development. The AI Impact Summit which kicked off on Monday in New Delhi will welcome world leaders from across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and others. UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres will also attend the event.

From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)