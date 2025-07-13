As Nobel Peace Prize chatter builds around Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s latest endorsement triggers strong reactions online.

The conversation around Donald Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize has flared up once again, this time stoked by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Following earlier praise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir, Leavitt’s public support on social media triggered a fresh wave of sharp criticism across platforms.

The controversy gained traction after Leavitt reposted an opinion article from USA Today, written by columnist Nicole Russell. The headline of the piece read, “Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize. He's achieved more than those who've won before.” Leavitt endorsed the article on X (formerly Twitter), doubling down on the idea that Trump’s involvement in recent Middle East developments warrants such recognition.

Russell’s article argued that the US President should be honored for his role in “stopping the worst state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring nuclear weapons and then ending a war in the Middle East,” according to The Mirror. The reference was to Trump’s claim of helping broker a ceasefire that halted the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last month.

Netanyahu, after the ceasefire, hailed Trump for his diplomatic efforts, saying the former US president was “forging peace as we speak,” citing progress in one country and one region after another.

However, the praise hasn’t gone unchallenged.

Online, Leavitt’s post quickly turned into criticism. Many users and political commentators dismissed the idea of a Nobel prize nomination as absurd and disconnected from reality. Conservative voices also joined in the disapproval.

Conservative journalist Cassandra Fairbanks lashed out, saying it was “absolutely comical to suggest he deserves a peace prize after bombing another nation and making us pay for the massacre Israel is undertaking,” as quoted by The Mirror.

Attorney and commentator Sean Ross Callaghan, who identified as a Trump voter, wrote in response, “Honey, I voted for him more times than you probably did, and this is delusional and absurd.”

Other users on X didn’t hold back either. One sarcastically posted, “Sure, give him the Nobel. Maybe next to Netanyahu for all that peace they’ve brought to the Middle East. The irony is almost poetic.”

Another user posted, “At this point, just give it to him so Trump and his team of cult followers will shut up about it,” while one more comment added, “Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for conflicts he never ended, solutions he never delivered, and lies he keeps repeating.”

One particularly critical user highlighted Trump’s past foreign policy claims, noting, “He claimed he could stop the war in Ukraine and he didn’t. He claimed he brought peace between Israel and Palestine, and he didn’t. He even took credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan, while India flat-out said he had nothing to do with it.”

Despite the social media storm, the calls for Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize continue to be echoed by allies and supporters in positions of power. Whether this support translates into an actual nomination remains uncertain. However, the backlash clearly indicates that any such move would face intense public scrutiny.