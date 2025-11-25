Afghanistan's Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi, announced Kabul's readiness for deeper trade and investment ties with India. He highlighted plans to boost bilateral trade to $1 billion and develop new routes like Chabahar.

Afghanistan's Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi on Monday said the country is ready for deeper trade and investment ties with India, calling Afghanistan "an excellent ground for investment".

Addressing a press conference here, the Afghanistan Minister said Kabul is looking to significantly expand its economic engagement with India and develop new trade routes.

Azizi said it was "an immense pleasure" for him to see India and Afghanistan working closely again, noting the historical relationship between the two nations. "It's not only in trade but also we have a very good political relationship with them. Now we are exploring the politics, trade, and investment," he said.

Boosting Bilateral Trade

He added that both foreign ministries had facilitated the visit and that Kabul was exploring opportunities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, health and investments.

The minister said both sides were aiming to take bilateral trade to nearly one billion dollars, backed by strong interest from the private sector. "The potential and resources exist in both countries, and the intention is also there. Our private sector wants to work effectively with this program and this agreement," he said.

He said several minor issues, including visa challenges and air corridor costs, were discussed during the visit and "have been resolved". The minister said this would help trade, investment and transit "flourish" in the coming months.

Developing New Connectivity Routes

Azizi also said Afghanistan had held discussions with India on developing new connectivity options. "We have discussed opening the Chabahar route. We have also discussed land and air corridors. Further work is underway on this," he said, adding that both governments were ready to provide all required facilities to improve trade and transit.

The visit comes at a time when Afghan trade through Pakistan has faced restrictions. Azizi said Kabul was working to reduce reliance on that route.

Earlier in a bilateral discussion with the officials of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, he said, "Recently, problems have escalated with our neighbouring country, specifically Pakistan, as they have stopped Afghan transit and trade through Karachi. We were historically connected to the world via that route. We are now working to create new routes, including the Chabahar route, and have already begun groundwork. There are minor issues, but we will work closely with the Indian government to resolve them and make this route fully functional."