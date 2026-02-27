Israel's MFA spokesperson Oren Marmorstein hailed PM Modi's 'historic' visit, noting his Knesset speech was moving. He said ties are now a 'special strategic partnership,' citing shared threats and recalling support during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Oren Marmorstein, Spokesperson of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hailed PM Modi's visit, saying that they were all moved by PM Modi's speech in the Knesset. Marmorstein, in a conversation with ANI, said that Israel stood with India during Operation Sindoor.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"This was an historic visit, an amazing visit. We were all moved by Prime Minister Modi's speech yesterday in the Knesset. This is based on shared values, also shared history. Our bonds together, Israel, India, the people, go back more than 2,000 years ago," he said. He added that Israel and India also have the same threats and interests. "And shared interests and also shared threats. We have, unfortunately, shared threats that we need to struggle against. And Israel was there for India in Operation Sindoor. And India was there for Israel on October 7. And we're grateful for this," he said.

'Relationship at a different level'

He noted that the relations between both nations deepened by PM Modi's visit. "The relationship because of this visit has now went and we are now in a different level. We are now in a special strategic partnership. Already 16 agreements were signed. Huge success. And this is thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Foreign Ministry, India Foreign Ministry, we were able to bring this relationship to the next level," he said.

Future of Bilateral Cooperation

When asked about the Free Trade Agreement between both nations, Marmorstein said that it was difficult to point a date, but there is a keen interest on both sides to push the relations forward. "So it's hard to pencil a date, but I think you've witnessed the desire, the keen interest of both countries, both leadership, Israel and India. To push this forward. And I think in terms of fields and areas of expertise, the sky is the limit. We're talking about cooperation already signed in the fields of AI, innovation, cyber. The future is for us together," he said.

AI in Defence and Agriculture

Marmorstein highlighted the untapped reservoir that Artificial intelligence has in combination with defence. "So obviously there are some details that we can go into when it comes to defence. But again, we are looking into doing amazing things together. In terms of defence, but not only defence. We're talking about, for example, trying to harness the potential of AI for the benefit of both of our countries. So it can go directly to the fields of defence," he said.

He gave examples of potential of AI in agriculture and defence. "For example, think of drones being used and being upgraded by AI, but also AI can help us fully take the potential of agriculture to the next level. Because with drip irrigation and technologies based on AI, we can do amazing things together. And this is what we're talking about," he said.

Gratitude for India's Support

Marmorstein said that Israel was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support after the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. "So first, we are grateful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support and friendship. And this was throughout the war, like I said, October 7. Prime Minister Modi was there showing support and being with Israel shoulder to shoulder," he said.

On Gaza Peace Plan and Hamas

Marmorstein lauded US President Donald Trump for his Gaza Peace Plan, saying that the plan makes sure that the Hamas is being disarmed. "And in terms of President Trump's peace plan, yes, Israel said yes to this visionary plan, and we're trying to push this forward. And the number one condition, the number one element that needs to be implemented in this plan is making sure that Hamas is being disarmed. Because if you maintain Hamas as a terror organization, with its weapon, with its power of destruction, no good can come out of this. So the number one condition, the number one element that the peace plan itself of President Trump is articulating is making sure that Hamas is being disarmed," he said.

'Not just partners, but friends'

Marmorstein also added that PM Modi's visit was an honour for Israel, and that both countries are not just partners, but were friends. "Indeed, this was a huge honor that the state of Israel showed to the Prime Minister of India and I think in terms of the future the sky is the limit. Israel and India are close, not only partners, friends and the people of Israel and the people of India feel very much close together. We can do great things together and we're looking forward to the future," he said.

Prime Minister Modi made a state visit to Israel from 25 to 26 February 2026 on the invitation of Netanyahu. (ANI)