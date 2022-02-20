Afghan crisis cannot be prevented with international aid alone: Geneva Call

Concerns over the deterioration of the economic situation in Afghanistan have been heightened by the recent decision of Biden about the Afghanistan assets which are in US banks.

Geneva Call, an independent humanitarian organisation, asserting that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, has warned that if funds do not reach Kabul soon, poverty and misery will increase in this country.

In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, head of the organization (Geneva Call), General Alain Deletroz, said that humanitarian aid alone will not prevent the crisis in Afghanistan and that the country’s economy needed to become healthier as more money was provided.

“As a humanitarian organization we avoid commenting on political issues, but what we keep saying and telling our donors, if there is no money coming to Afghanistan at all, the humanitarian situation will be increasing…” said Deletroz.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal in a report said that Biden’s executive order to distribute USD 7 billion of Afghan assets to the families of 9/11 victims is another blow to the country’s declining economy.

“The Biden administration’s decision to effectively seize the Afghan central bank’s foreign reserves is likely to deepen Afghanistan’s already devastating economic crisis, according to Afghan bankers and economists and international aid workers,” the report reads.

After the Taliban takeover of the previous government in Kabul, world aid to Afghanistan halted, and the imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Emirate has put the country on the brink of a complete economic collapse.