  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Afghan crisis cannot be prevented with international aid alone: Geneva Call

    Concerns over the deterioration of the economic situation in Afghanistan have been heightened by the recent decision of Biden about the Afghanistan assets which are in US banks.

    Afghan crisis cannot be prevented with international aid alone: Geneva Call-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kabul, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Geneva Call, an independent humanitarian organisation, asserting that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, has warned that if funds do not reach Kabul soon, poverty and misery will increase in this country.

    In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, head of the organization (Geneva Call), General Alain Deletroz, said that humanitarian aid alone will not prevent the crisis in Afghanistan and that the country’s economy needed to become healthier as more money was provided.

    “As a humanitarian organization we avoid commenting on political issues, but what we keep saying and telling our donors, if there is no money coming to Afghanistan at all, the humanitarian situation will be increasing…” said Deletroz.

    Concerns over the deterioration of the economic situation in Afghanistan have been heightened by the recent decision of Biden about the Afghanistan assets which are in US banks.

    Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal in a report said that Biden’s executive order to distribute USD 7 billion of Afghan assets to the families of 9/11 victims is another blow to the country’s declining economy.

    “The Biden administration’s decision to effectively seize the Afghan central bank’s foreign reserves is likely to deepen Afghanistan’s already devastating economic crisis, according to Afghan bankers and economists and international aid workers,” the report reads.

    After the Taliban takeover of the previous government in Kabul, world aid to Afghanistan halted, and the imposition of sanctions on the Islamic Emirate has put the country on the brink of a complete economic collapse. 

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine any time Biden to hold meeting today gcw

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Hong Kong faces hospital crisis amid worst ever COVID outbreak gcw

    Hong Kong faces hospital crisis amid worst-ever COVID outbreak

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion-dnm

    Pro-Russian separatist leader orders full military mobilisation amid fears of Russian invasion

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Air India to fly 3 India-Ukraine flights between Feb 22-26 amid Russia tension

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    UP Election 2022 We ve hit century in first 2 phases BJP will be eliminated says Akhilesh gcw

    UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, man-eater leopard-dnm

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, ‘man-eater leopard’

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine any time Biden to hold meeting today gcw

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon