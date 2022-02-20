Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

Donetsk (Ukraine): According to a Reuters reporter, multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.

The Russia-backed separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, earlier ordered a full mobilisation of rebel troops in the region.

Violence has flared up in recent days in Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk, the easternmost regions of Ukraine, with several instances of shelling. A bombing struck a car outside an official building in Donetsk on Friday.

A mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly from the rebel-held territories to neighbouring Russia has been launched.

Western leaders have warned that Russia plans to use the conflict in the east as a “false flag” to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Biden said the separatists were behind the spike in violence as part of a plan to create a “pretext” to bait Ukraine into war.

The prospect of a Russian invasion has loomed throughout the year so far, though Moscow denies it has ever been planning to strike.

Meanwhile, Kremlin on Saturday said that Russia has hit sea and land-based targets with ballistic and cruise missiles as part of strategic nuclear exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin. The annual exercises featured launches of Kinzhal and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and a number of other weapons. Adding that the drills included Tu-95 bombers as well as submarines, Kremin in a statement said, “All the missiles hit their targets, confirming their performance objectives.”

Washington accused Russian soldiers massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being "poised to attack." With Western concerns of conflict growing, the White House stated that US President Joe Biden's national security staff advised him that Russia may launch an assault in Ukraine "at any time," and that he intended to meet with his senior aides on Sunday to address the matter. Foreign ministers from the G7 group of wealthy nations said they had seen no sign that Russia is lowering its military action in the region and are "gravely worried" about the situation.

