Afghanistan's Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi is in India for a five-day visit to boost trade. This high-level Taliban government visit follows a previous one by the Foreign Minister, which led to India restoring its embassy status.

Afghan Commerce Minister Visits India

Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, arrived in the national capital on Wednesday, marking the commencement of his official visit to India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary, whose visit is aimed at bolstering bilateral trade and investment ties between the two nations.

"A warm welcome to Afghan Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on his official visit to India. Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties is the key focus of the visit," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1991065160354808109

The Afghan Minister will be in India for a five-day official visit. He is also expected to visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025. During his visit, Azizi is also scheduled to meet with Indian officials, particularly those involved in trade and commerce.

Deepening India-Taliban Engagement

This marks one of the highest-level visits from the Taliban government to India since their takeover of Kabul in August 2021. Earlier, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, concluded a six-day visit to India in October 2025, marking the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

During his visit, Muttaqi said that India and Afghanistan agreed to establish a trade committee to enhance economic cooperation. "Both sides agreed to create a trade committee... Due to opportunities opened in Afghanistan in terms of investment and activities in minerals and energy, we invited the Indian side to explore work in these areas," Muttaqi said, highlighting the potential for increased business and investment ties between the two countries.

India Restores Embassy Status in Kabul

India had also restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy following Muttaqi's visit. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a release that the decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.

The decision was announced by External Affairs Minister Jaishankar during his meeting with Muttaqi. "In keeping with the decision announced during the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India, the Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect. This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest," the MEA release said.

"The Embassy of India in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society," it added. (ANI)