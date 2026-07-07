Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, arrived in New Delhi for an official visit. He is scheduled to meet Indian counterparts and business leaders to discuss cooperation in agriculture, irrigation and investment.

Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari arrived in the national capital on Tuesday for an official visit to India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed the Minister on his arrival and said that India is looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest. The post said, "A very warm welcome to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, as he arrives in New Delhi. Looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest." A very warm welcome to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, as he arrives in New Delhi. Looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/trNhOtNBST — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

As per the Afghan Embassy in India, Omari accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan will meet with his Indian counterparts and members of the Indian business community to discuss cooperation in agriculture, irrigation, investment, and other areas of mutual interest.

India's Continued Humanitarian Support

Earlier on June 17, India delivered five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul under humanitarian assistance. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "India delivers another 5 tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and the well-being of the Afghan people."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 11 reiterated India's commitment to strengthening Afghanistan's healthcare system, announcing the gifting of medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment, and specialised care to Afghan health authorities. In a post on X ,MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared, "Reaffirming its commitment to supporting Afghanistan's health sector, India gifts medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment, including neonatal and pediatric care devices, cardiograph machine, ventilators, patient monitors, maxillofacial electrocautery, plastic surgery sets, and specialised medical kits, to Afghan health authorities."

MEA Reaffirms India's Position on Afghanistan

Separately, reaffirming India's commitment to the welfare of the Afghan people, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi remains focused on fostering peace, stability and development in Afghanistan through sustained humanitarian assistance, development cooperation and capacity-building initiatives.

Addressing the weekly media briefing when asked about the remarks made by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan on Monday, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said India's position remains unchanged and centred on supporting the Afghan people.

"We had a meeting yesterday in New York where you see the permanent representative; he made a statement on the UNAMA briefing, where we have reiterated that India and Afghanistan are contiguous neighbours and civilisational states. Our ties have spanned centuries," Jaiswal said.

He added that India continues to support Afghanistan through initiatives related to food security, healthcare and pharmaceutical assistance, while also providing scholarships and capacity-building opportunities. (ANI)