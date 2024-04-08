Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Mandir bridges faiths with Ramadan event, receives applause from Arab leaders (WATCH)

Sheikh Nahayan lauded the significant impact of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, acknowledging its role in fostering hope, peace, and understanding amidst global challenges. He commended the mandir for organizing the interfaith gathering, highlighting its dedication to promoting values of peace, harmony, and coexistence.

In a bid to foster communal harmony and interfaith dialogue, the newly inaugurated BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, UAE, organised a special cultural evening named 'Omsiyyat' during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event, held on April 2, brought together over 200 leaders and community members from diverse religious backgrounds under one roof to celebrate faith, culture, and dialogue.

Among the distinguished attendees were Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, along with other notable figures, as mentioned in a statement by the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Notably, leaders representing various religious communities, including Rabbi Jeff Berger of the Abrahamic Family House, Rabbi Levi Duchmann, Father Lalji of the Church of South India Parish, and Baha'i community leaders, were also present at the event.

Sheikh Nahayan lauded the significant impact of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, acknowledging its role in fostering hope, peace, and understanding amidst global challenges. He commended the mandir for organizing the interfaith gathering, highlighting its dedication to promoting values of peace, harmony, and coexistence.

Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, shared Mahant Swami Maharaj's message of love and harmony. He expressed gratitude to the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE leadership, and attendees for their support. He recounted the sentiments of a former space scientist, emphasizing Abu Dhabi as a symbol of harmony and goodwill.