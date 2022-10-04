8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

With not much detail about the incident, this information has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people kidnapped from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), officials have said.

According to reports, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken. However, the Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous.

Also read: UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

With not much detail about the incident, this information has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants. However, it is reported that officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

Also read: Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

Meanwhile, in the year 2019, an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home.