Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

    With not much detail about the incident, this information has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 9:57 AM IST

    An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people kidnapped from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), officials have said.

    According to reports, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken. However, the Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous.

    Also read: UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    With not much detail about the incident, this information has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

    The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants. However, it is reported that officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

    Also read: Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

    "We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement.

    Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

    Meanwhile, in the year 2019, an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 9:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists AJR

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know AJR

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

    Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability: Expert

    'Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability'

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US AJR

    Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns rioting as 'unnatural', blames US

    CIA to bring back woolly mammoth from extinction: All you need to know AJR

    CIA is investing in project to bring woolly mammoth back from extinction

    Recent Stories

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette drb

    Sexy video alert! Disha Patani sizzles in gold plunging neckline bralette

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists AJR

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know AJR

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow sur

    Dating advice for pragmatic individuals. Here are some tips you can follow

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi Muhurat Colour and Bhog sur

    Navaratri 2022 Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon