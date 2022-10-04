Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    The Golden visa holders who stay outside the UAE will not have their permits cancelled. Those that cancel their residency visas will be allowed a six-month grace period to remain in the UAE. Previously, the visitors were granted just a one month grace period.

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    The new  visa rules in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) including longer tourist visas, extended residency for professionals and an expanded Golden Visa scheme are set to come into effect today. This comes after the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced the new Advanced Visa System last month.

    Let's take a closer look at the new changes:

    Green visa:

    According to reports, the five-year Green visa will allow foreigners including freelancers, skilled workers, and investors to sponsor themselves. This means assistance from UAE nationals and employers is no longer required under this scheme. If the permit expires, a Green visa holder will reportedly hava six months to renew it.

    Golden visa

    These visa holders who stay outside the UAE will not have their permits cancelled. Those that cancel their residency visas will be allowed a six-month grace period to remain in the UAE. Previously, the visitors were granted just a one month grace period.

    Professionals earning $8,100 or more per month will find it easier to get a 10-year visa with the expansion of the initiative, as per the report.

    Tourist visa

    It is reportedly said that visitors on tourist visas can now enter the UAE and stay for 60 days. A five-year, flexible multi-entry tourist visa allowing tourists to stay for 90 days has also been introduced.

    As per Emirates News Agency (WAM), the new updated visa system involves streamlined processes, controls and procedures, and new facilities that support the authority’s approach to providing pioneering services and meet the future needs of all categories of foreigners and residents.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
