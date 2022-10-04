Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The soft opening of the temple was held on September 1 with the management activating a QR-code based appointment booking system via the website of the Hindu temple Dubai.

    The new Hindu temple in Dubai is all set for its grand official opening today (October 4). On Tuesday,the public entry was restricted  in view of the inaugural ceremony in the presence of top UAE and Indian officials.

    Speaking to reporters, Raju Shroff, one of the temple trustees on Monday said, "With the benevolence of the Rulers of the UAE and the gracious support of the Community Development Authority (CDA), we are holding the official inaugural ceremony of the Hindu Temple Dubai tomorrow evening."

    Meanwhile, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will be the chief guest and Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir will be the guest of honour. Officials from the CDA and other guests will also be present.

    "We have preparations going on for the opening ceremony and there are security checks. So, the temple will be technically closed for the public on Tuesday and will open its doors for visitors from Wednesday for Dussehra," he said, urging visitors to avoid coming to the temple on its official inaugural day.

    According to reports, the temple is located in what is described as the "Worship Village" in Jebel Ali that houses several churches and the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara.

    The soft opening of the temple was held on September 1 with the management activating a QR-code based appointment booking system via the website of the Hindu temple Dubai.

    The temple that welcomes people of all faiths, had then allowed entry to worshippers and other visitors for viewing the 16 deities, the Guru Granth Sahib, the Holy Book of the Sikhs, and other interior works. Tens of thousands of UAE residents have had the first glimpses inside the temple since then.

