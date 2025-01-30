5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims

Five skiers were killed in two separate avalanches in the French Alps. Four Norwegian skiers died in the Val-Cenis area in the Savoie region, as reported by local media outlets Le Dauphine Libere and TF1, citing the local prefecture.
 

5 skiers killed in two avalanches in French Alps, four Norwegian nationals among the victims anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 4:12 PM IST

Five skiers died in two separate avalanches in the French Alps, local media reported on Wednesday. In the Savoie region of the French Alps, four Norwegian skiers lost their lives in the Val-Cenis area, French newspaper Le Dauphine Libere and broadcaster TF1 reported, citing the local prefecture.

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

The group of seven skiers was on an off-piste tour when a massive avalanche struck, sweeping away four of them. Three bodies were recovered at the scene, while a woman, who had been airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, a Swiss skier died in a separate avalanche near Vallorcine, north of the Mont Blanc massif. She was reportedly travelling with her father and brother when the avalanche hit, the newspaper Le Figaro reported, citing the public prosecutor. The father of the 30-year-old was unharmed, her brother was taken to hospital for examination.

The prefecture of Haute-Savoie has issued a warning about the heightened risk of avalanches.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old British skier was also caught in an avalanche in the Mont Blanc region and died.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

BREAKING: Man who burnt Quran in 2023, sparking huge protests, shot dead in Sweden shk

Man who burnt Quran in 2023, sparking massive protests, shot dead in Sweden

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect anr

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect

Gaza ceasefire deal: Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostages hugging, smiling before freedom (WATCH) vkp

Gaza ceasefire deal: Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostages hugging, smiling before freedom (WATCH)

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu weather update THESE districts to get heavy rainfall check full forecast here gcw

Tamil Nadu weather update: THESE districts to get heavy rainfall | Check full forecast here

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon compared

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru: Two Leopard sightings in Yelahanka, stray dog found devoured, officials urge caution (WATCH)

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for 'The Odyssey'; Read on NTI

Christopher Nolan teams up with Benny Safdie again for ‘The Odyssey’; Read on

Fire erupts in tents at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh mela, no casualties reported (WATCH) vkp

BREAKING: Fire erupts in tents at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh mela, no casualties reported (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon