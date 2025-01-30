Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Israeli military has said that it has received a freed hostage after Hamas hands captive female soldier to Red Cross.

"An Israeli hostage has just been transferred to IDF and ISA Forces in Gaza. On their return to Israeli territory, they will undergo an initial medical assessment. The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they come back home," IDF posted on X.

The released hostage, Agam Berger, is an IDF soldier who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7, 2023. She was kidnapped with six other soldiers.

Further details are awaited.

