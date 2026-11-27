EU summit discussions concluded without a deal on a 45 billion euro loan for Ukraine or the 2028-2034 budget. Member states remain divided over spending priorities, deferring key financial decisions to the upcoming December summit meeting.

Brussels [Belgium], November 27 (ANI): The European Union summit concluded without an agreement on the bloc's proposed long-term budget and a 45 billion euro loan to Ukraine for 2027, as divisions among member states over funding priorities and financial commitments pushed further discussions to the December summit. European Council President Antonio Costa said that 24 of the bloc's 27 member states supported the proposed financial assistance for Ukraine, which is aimed at helping Kyiv meet its economic and military requirements amid Russia's ongoing war, DW reported. The proposed package is divided into two components, with 20 billion euros earmarked for general budget support and another 25 billion euros allocated for military assistance, including arms and ammunition. According to reports, Bulgaria agreed to support the loan on the condition that its financial contribution would be restricted to the non-military component, reflecting differences among member states over the extent of their involvement in funding Ukraine's defence requirements. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated that considerable work remained before a final agreement could be reached. The European Commission had earlier adopted a set of legislative proposals to provide up to 45 billion euros in additional financial assistance to Ukraine in 2027, covering approximately two-thirds of the country's estimated 70 billion euro financing gap for the year, DW reported. Von der Leyen said the proposed assistance would help Ukraine maintain essential public services, strengthen its defence capabilities and protect critical infrastructure from Russian attacks. "Europe will continue to ensure maximum support to Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia," she said, reaffirming the bloc's commitment to supporting Kyiv for as long as necessary to achieve a just and lasting peace. Under the proposed arrangement, the loan would be financed through borrowing on international capital markets and guaranteed by the EU budget. Ukraine would be required to repay the principal only after receiving reparations from Russia. The financial assistance would include support for defence capabilities and general budget requirements, with the latter linked to reforms concerning the rule of law and anti-corruption measures.

Meanwhile, discussions over the European Union's long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), for 2028-2034 also exposed differences among member states. The disagreements centred on competing spending priorities, with some countries seeking increased allocations for defence, industrial competitiveness and economic development, while others wanted to preserve existing funding for agriculture and regional development. The European Commission's proposed budget seeks to redirect spending towards strategic priorities, including defence and strengthening Europe's global competitiveness. However, the proposed reduction in agricultural and regional development funding has raised concerns among several member states. Germany and the Netherlands have expressed reservations about the proposed increase in the EU budget, arguing that higher financial commitments could place additional pressure on national economies. At the same time, countries that receive more funding from the EU than they contribute have maintained that additional resources are necessary to address the bloc's expanding responsibilities. The EU's long-term budget negotiations also involve discussions over new revenue sources, including proposed levies on large companies, tobacco taxation and increased revenues from the bloc's emissions trading system. With leaders unable to resolve their differences, the summit concluded without a budget agreement. Discussions scheduled for a second day were brought forward, with further negotiations deferred to the December summit. (ANI)