3 houses, 2 helipads, cattle farm & more: Putin's alleged secret residence near Finland uncovered (WATCH)

A recent investigative report by the Dossier Center suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin may possess a covert residence near Russia's border with Finland. According to the Moscow Times, the purported hideout of Putin is located within Lake Ladoga National Park in Karelia.

The Dossier Center has also released drone footage of the opulent estate on YouTube, titled "Putin's Secret Country House." The residence, allegedly linked to Putin, showcases "three contemporary-style houses along the shores of Marjalahti Bay, two helipads, multiple yacht piers, a trout farm, and a cattle farm for marbled beef production." Additionally, semi-precious stones adorn the interior, adding to its lavishness.

The drone footage also reveals a noteworthy feature—a waterfall—that the Dossier Center claims was "stolen" from the Ladoga Skerries National Park. Additionally, an intriguing square-shaped embankment, which emerged two years ago and is speculated to be linked to an anti-aircraft system, adds to the intrigue surrounding the mansion.

"There is no doubt the president relaxes here. During his visits, the local security is replaced by FSO [Federal Guard Service] employees, entrances are blocked off, and neighboring islands are sealed off," the Dossier Center's narrator says in the video.

According to the Dossier Center, access to the property is limited to boat or aircraft. Journalist Ilya Rozhdestvenskiy from the Dossier Center stated, "You can get here not only by air [helicopter] but also by yacht. To do this, Putin has a whole flotilla at his disposal."

Rozhdestvenskiy also noted that satellite images indicate the presence of an air defence system in the vicinity. "This is not the first time that marks on the ground – from the supports of military equipment deployed in combat positions from the air – have protected the President. Since the beginning of the war, all of Putin's main residences have been covered by the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft system," he said.

Reports suggest that Putin is rumored to visit this clandestine location at least once annually. The report also highlights that a nearby hotel is owned by Putin's associate Yuri Kovalchuk, while a neighboring property is owned by Roman Abramovich, the former proprietor of the Chelsea football club.

According to Newsweek, the listed owners of the property are companies owned by a Russian businessman who oversees a "network" handling "the president's leisure activities and is responsible for all of his real estate."