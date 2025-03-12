US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance likely to visit India this month; Report

Read Full Article

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to travel to India later this month, joined by Second Lady Usha Vance, according to a report by Politico on Wednesday. This marks Vance’s second overseas visit as vice president, after his recent trips to France and Germany.

During his first overseas trip, Vice President JD Vance drew significant attention at the Munich Security Conference by delivering a pointed critique of European governments over issues like illegal immigration, religious freedom, and election integrity. His remarks caught many allies off guard, as they had expected discussions centered around a possible Russia-Ukraine peace agreement.

Meanwhile, Usha Vance, whose parents migrated from India to the US, will be visiting her ancestral homeland for the first time in her role as second lady.

On January 21, 2025, Usha Vance made history as the first Indian-American Hindu to assume the role of Second Lady of the United States, following the inauguration of her husband, JD Vance, as the 50th Vice President.

Earlier in February, during a meeting in Paris, Vice President Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks focusing on shared priorities. Their discussions included the United States' support for India’s efforts to diversify its energy sector, particularly through clean and “reliable” nuclear technology.

The US-India relationship has deepened in recent years, particularly in areas like trade and defense. As global challenges continue to shift, both countries are increasingly collaborating on critical issues, including security and technological advancements. Vice President JD Vance’s upcoming visit holds diplomatic importance, while also carrying personal meaning due to Second Lady Usha Vance’s Indian roots.

Pakistan train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 hostages rescued by security forces in Balochistan

Latest Videos