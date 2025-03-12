Lifestyle

Elegant Sarees Inspired by Shreya Ghoshal for Women Over 40

White Saree with Black Embroidery

The black design on the border of the white saree looks beautiful. Same detailing on blouse sleeves. Get retro look like Shreya.

Red Zari Work Saree

Choose a red silk saree for special wedding functions. Heavily zari-worked sarees are available for 2-3 thousand. Perfect for festive occasions.

White Saree with Short Blazer

Shreya styled a simple white chiffon saree with a short blazer. Add a blazer or belt to style your simple saree for a modern, chic look.

Black and White Straps Saree

For a slimming effect, a black and white striped saree is ideal. Pair with a black blouse. Suitable for office wear, offering a professional look.

White Saree with Stone Work

Try a white saree for an elegant, classic look. Plain saree with stone detailing on border and pallu. Heavy blouse complements the saree.

Red Thread Work Saree

For a Bengali look, choose a saree and blouse like Shreya. White thread work on the saree border. Worn in traditional Bengali style.

