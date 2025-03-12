'It's a great product...' Trump buys new 'red' Tesla with 'patriot' Musk at White House

Read Full Article

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 11) purchased a gleaming red Tesla with Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, assisting him in selecting the car on the White House driveway. This purchase was seen as a gesture of support for Musk's electric vehicle company, which has been facing criticism due to the CEO's efforts to promote the President's political agenda.

"Wow, that's beautiful," Trump remarked as he slid into the driver's seat of a Model X.

Musk, taking his seat in the passenger side, joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as they discussed how to start a vehicle that can accelerate to 95 kilometers per hour in just a few seconds.

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (DOGE Head and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

He added, "He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot."

Tesla shares have experienced a significant decline since the US election, as Elon Musk's growing political involvement and efforts to cut back the federal government have sparked widespread backlash.

Latest Videos