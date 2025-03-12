'It's a great product...' Trump buys new 'red' Tesla with 'patriot' Musk at White House

US President Donald Trump bought a red Tesla Model X on March 11, with CEO Elon Musk personally helping him choose the car on the White House driveway.

'It's a great product...' Donald Trump buys new 'red' Tesla with 'patriot' Elon Musk at White House anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:38 AM IST

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 11) purchased a gleaming red Tesla with Elon Musk, the CEO of the company, assisting him in selecting the car on the White House driveway. This purchase was seen as a gesture of support for Musk's electric vehicle company, which has been facing criticism due to the CEO's efforts to promote the President's political agenda.

"Wow, that's beautiful," Trump remarked as he slid into the driver's seat of a Model X.

Musk, taking his seat in the passenger side, joked about "giving the Secret Service a heart attack" as they discussed how to start a vehicle that can accelerate to 95 kilometers per hour in just a few seconds.

"When I saw what was happening, I said that I want to buy a Tesla and we just went to the front. He (DOGE Head and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk) had four beautiful cars there, and I bought one in front of the press. It was a very public purchase, and they're beautiful and do a great job," Trump told reporters.

He added, "He's done a great job...It's not that he's a Republican... Sometimes, I'm not even sure what he is in terms of his philosophy, but he's a great guy. He's a patriot."

Tesla shares have experienced a significant decline since the US election, as Elon Musk's growing political involvement and efforts to cut back the federal government have sparked widespread backlash.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 hostages rescued by security forces in Balochistan anr

Pakistan train hijack: 16 terrorists killed, 104 hostages rescued by security forces in Balochistan

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure ddr

A tongue-in-cheek farewell: Justin Trudeau exits Parliament with chair in tow, marking end of his tenure

Pakistan train hijack: How BLA ambushed Jaffar Express and took hostages; what was India's reaction snt

Pakistan train hijack: How BLA ambushed Jaffar Express and took hostages; what was India's reaction

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel ddr

Baloch Liberation Army claims Jaffar Express hijacking, holds 182 hostages, kills 20 Pak military personnel

Pakistan train attack: 'Stop aerial bombarding or...': BLA's warning after abducting 400 passengers shk

Pakistan train attack: Baloch militants issue chilling 'all hostages will be executed' warning; read post

Recent Stories

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory anr

Scorching heat in Kerala: Sunstroke cases reported in three districts; KSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck RBA

Holi 2025: Rituals and Remedies for Wealth, Happiness, and Good Luck

Elegant White Diamond Rings for Eid Celebration Fashion Guide iwh

Eid White Diamond Rings: Designs Your Mother-in-Law Will Adore

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

Tariffs Turmoil: Weather the Storm With These Dividend Stocks

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

ARB IOT Stock Surges On Bagging $20M AI Equipment Order: Retail Strikes A Bullish Note

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon