A Russian Antonov An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Crimea, killing all 29 people on board, including 23 passengers and 6 crew members. Russia’s defence ministry stated that a technical malfunction is the most likely cause, and a full-scale investigation has been launched to confirm the details.

A Russian military transport aircraft, identified as an Antonov An-26, crashed in Crimea, killing all 29 people on board. The incident occurred during a routine flight over the peninsula, with 23 passengers and six crew members among the victims. Authorities reported that the aircraft lost contact mid-air before going down in a remote area, later identified as a cliffside crash site.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Emergency response teams were dispatched immediately and located the wreckage, confirming there were no survivors. Initial assessments from Russia’s defence ministry indicate that a technical malfunction is the most likely cause of the crash. However, officials have launched a full-scale investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the circumstance.

Scroll to load tweet…

Also Read: Russian General Vladimir Alekseev Wounded, Shot Several Times in Moscow

The incident occurred in Crimea, a strategically significant region annexed by Russia in 2014 and central to ongoing tensions with Ukraine. Despite this, early reports suggest there is no evidence linking the crash to military conflict, sabotage, or external attack. Investigators are focusing on mechanical failure or possible onboard system issues.

The Antonov An-26 is a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop aircraft widely used for military transport operations. Over the years, it has been involved in several accidents, often attributed to ageing equipment and maintenance challenges.

Recovery operations are ongoing as authorities work to analyse flight data and debris. The crash marks one of the deadliest recent military aviation incidents in the region, raising concerns about aircraft safety and operational reliability.

Also Read: What Is Russia’s Oreshnik Missile? Key Facts About the Nuclear-Capable Weapon Used in Ukraine