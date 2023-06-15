23-year-old Brazilian man charged with murder of Hyderabad student Tejaswini Kontham in UK

Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, a 23-year-old man, was charged with the murder of Indian student Tejaswini Kontham and an attempted murder of her friend at a residential address in Wembley.

A man and a woman who were previously arrested in connection with the murder inquiry at the scene of the incident have now been freed with no further action taken.

"Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, of Neeld Crescent, Wembley was charged on Thursday, June 15 with the murder of Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of a second woman," the Met Police said in a statement.

Tejaswini and another lady, both 28 years old, were found with knife wounds when London Ambulance Service and Met Police officers arrived to a property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, on Tuesday.

Tejaswini unfortunately passed away at the site despite the efforts of the rescue personnel. Her family has been notified, according to the police. It led to a man-hunt for prime murder suspect De Morais, who was later arrested in the Harrow area of north London.

Akhila, a second victim of the knife assault who is also from India and is still being treated in the hospital but is reportedly not in any danger, has been identified locally. She is still in shock at the incident that took her friend's life, according to a statement from the Indian National Student Association (INSA) UK.

Tejaswini, whose full name is Tejaswini Kontham Reddy, just received her degree from the University of Greenwich in south London and went on to obtain her post-study work visa, according to INSA UK. She just relocated to the Wembley flat after landing a job in north London.