Singapore’s President has dissolved Parliament, officially paving the way for the country’s next general elections. The dissolution follows a recommendation by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, signaling the start of the electoral process.

Singapore will head to the polls on May 3 in what will be the country’s first general election since Lawrence Wong took office as Prime Minister. The upcoming vote will serve as a crucial political test for Wong, who succeeded longtime leader Lee Hsien Loong last year, becoming the city-state’s fourth prime minister since independence.

The official campaign period will last just nine days, with the cost of living, housing affordability, job security, and growing healthcare demands in an ageing society emerging as key voter concerns.

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), which has governed Singapore since gaining self-rule in 1959, is widely expected to retain power. However, it enters the race aiming to reverse the perception of electoral slippage seen in the last general election. In 2020, the opposition Workers’ Party made historic gains, winning 10 out of 93 seats—the best showing by any opposition group since independence in 1965.

This year, 97 parliamentary seats are at stake. In 2020, the PAP secured 83 seats, but the outcome was viewed internally as a warning sign of shifting public sentiment. Prime Minister Wong, aware of the growing discontent over economic pressures, used his debut budget in February to unveil a series of cash handouts, tax reliefs, and sector-specific support, moves analysts have described as a “feel-good” package likely aimed at softening the ground ahead of the election.

According to a March survey by pollster YouGov cited by Reuters, 44% of 1,845 respondents had already made up their minds on how they’ll vote. Of those, 63% leaned toward the PAP while 15% expressed support for the Workers’ Party.

Since independence, Singapore’s political scene has been dominated by the PAP, which was founded by the country’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew—widely hailed as the architect of modern Singapore. But in recent years, the party has faced reputational hits, including high-profile scandals in 2020 such as a senior minister’s arrest in a corruption probe and the resignation of two lawmakers over an extramarital affair.

Singapore’s electoral system mirrors the UK’s first-past-the-post model but with key local variations. Voters are split across single-seat constituencies and larger Group Representative Constituencies (GRCs), where teams of up to five candidates—often including minority candidates—compete together. The GRC system was introduced in 1988 to encourage multiracial representation, but opposition parties have long argued that it favors the well-resourced ruling party, making it harder for smaller parties to compete.

All candidates must place a deposit of S$13,500 (around US$9,700), which is forfeited if they fail to secure at least one-eighth of the total vote. Additionally, critics have raised concerns over how electoral boundaries are frequently redrawn, claiming a lack of transparency and accusing the government of gerrymandering—an allegation officials have consistently denied.

Singapore has 2.75 million eligible voters, and casting a ballot is compulsory. As the country gears up for a tightly watched contest, all eyes will be on how the electorate responds to its new prime minister—and whether the opposition can build on its recent gains.

The dissolution followed advice from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, with Nomination Day slated for April 23. The polling date will be announced later by the returning officer.

This will mark Singapore’s 14th general election since its independence and will be Prime Minister Wong’s first as head of government.

The election comes at a time of global uncertainty, particularly with US President Donald Trump imposing heavy tariffs on both allies and adversaries.

In a statement on April 8, Prime Minister Wong expressed concerns about the US moves, emphasizing Singapore's deep and longstanding relationship with the country.

Meanwhile, Singapore has also adjusted its monetary policy for the second consecutive time, with the city-state’s economy facing the possibility of zero growth this year. This follows a disappointing 3.8% GDP expansion in the first quarter, below initial expectations.