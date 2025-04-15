Maldives Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill prohibiting Israeli passport holders from entering the country until attacks on Palestinians come to an end.

Maldives Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill prohibiting Israeli passport holders from entering the country until attacks on Palestinians come to an end.

The motion to ban Israeli passport holders from entering Maldives was proposed by opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) MP for South Galolhu Meekail Ahmed Naseem on May 29 last year. The bill was reviewed and passed in the Committee on Security Services (241 Committee) yesterday after having been stalled for 308 days.

The bill was passed unanimously in parliament today.

The revision came with the removal of a clause that would have barred all Israeli passport holders, including those with dual citizenship, from entering the Maldives. Instead, lawmakers approved a narrower version of the bill that only prohibits entry to individuals traveling on Israeli passports.

This shift came after Maldives Immigration authorities informed the parliamentary committee that implementing a blanket ban on dual citizens would be virtually unfeasible. Hence, the revised bill now allows Israeli citizens with dual nationality to enter the country, provided they use a passport issued by another nation.

The change sparked backlash from the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which vocally criticized the amendment during parliamentary debate. However, despite their protests, MDP members ultimately cast their votes in favor of the bill’s passage.

Even as the legislative route takes shape, the Maldives has maintained an unwavering stance in its support for Palestine. “Maldives remains steadfast in calling on the international community to work towards bringing an end to the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” the government reiterated, emphasizing its broader diplomatic position.

Earlier, the cabinet of ministers had also resolved to impose restrictions on Israeli passport holders - a move now partially realized through this bill.