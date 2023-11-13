Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, JeM terrorist and Masood Azhar's friend, shot dead in Karachi

    According to reports, Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq was going to attend a religious gathering when unidentified people opened fire at him. Local media outlets cited police officials as saying that the incident appears as a case of target killing.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 13, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist and close friend of wanted Maulana Masood Azhar, was shot dead by 'unknown men' in Orangi town area of Karachi. According to reports, Tariq was going to attend a religious gathering when unidentified people opened fire at him.  Local media outlets cited police officials as saying that the incident appears as a case of target killing.

    Reports of the Tariq's killing comes less than a week after the gunning down of Akram Khan Ghazi, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Ghazi was gunned down by bike-borne assailants in the Bajaur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attacks follows a pattern of mysterious killings of terrorists by unidentified individuals in Pakistan in recent weeks. Ghazi was reportedly a recruiter for the LeT and responsible for radicalizing terrorists who infiltrated the Kashmir Valley in various batches over recent years.

    This wave of mysterious killings extends to earlier incidents, including the abduction and beheading of Khwaja Shahid, alias Mia Mujahid, a key LeT commander linked to the 2018 terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu and Kashmir. 

    Similarly, Riyaz Ahmad, alias Abu Qasim, a mastermind of the Dhangri terror attack, was shot inside a mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Another incident involved the assassination of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmad Peer, also known as Imtiyaz Alam, in Rawalpindi. The circumstances surrounding these killings remain unclear, and no organization has claimed responsibility for these actions, contributing to the mysterious nature of these events.

    Pakistan has openly claimed that Indian intelligence agencies are actively engaged in abductions and assassinations within its borders. Last month, Pakumtaz Zahra Baloch accused the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), of being behind killings in the country. She alleged that in December 2022, Pakistan released a comprehensive dossier containing concrete and irrefutable evidence of India's involvement in the Lahore attack of June 2021.

    Referring to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Baloch stated that the Indian military officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav, had confessed to his participation in directing, financing, and executing acts of terror and sabotage in Pakistan.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
