Diplomatic missions from Iran, the US, Israel, and other nations honored the victims and survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on their 18th anniversary, reaffirming solidarity with India against the scourge of global terrorism.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India paid tribute on Thursday to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 18th anniversary of the 2008 tragedy, expressing solidarity with India and praising the resilience of the city.

In a message posted on X, the diplomatic mission commemorated those who lost their lives in the coordinated assaults while saluting the spirit of Mumbai. "Terror may strike a city. It can never own its spirit," the Iranian Embassy stated. "18 years after 26/11, Iran joins India in remembering the innocent victims and honouring the courage of Mumbai," the mission added, concluding its message with: "Memory is our tribute. Solidarity is our message." Terror may strike a city. It can never own its spirit. 18 years after 26/11, Iran joins India in remembering the innocent victims and honouring the courage of #Mumbai. Memory is our tribute. Solidarity is our message. #2611mumbaiattacks https://t.co/17m12EoMXa — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 26, 2026

Iran’s message joins a wave of diplomatic tributes issued in New Delhi on Thursday, with missions and envoys from the United States, France, Argentina, and Israel also sharing statements remembering the victims and reaffirming their solidarity with India against terrorism on the 18th anniversary of the November 26, 2008, coordinated terror attacks in Mumbai, which claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including six American citizens, and honouring the courage of India’s security forces. In a post on X, Gor said, "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. Earlier this year, I joined @SecRubio at the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honor the victims and the valor of India’s security forces. The United States stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and our law enforcement partnership remains vital to bringing terrorists to justice."

The Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Caucino, has expressed solidarity with the Indian government and its people on the 18th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, honouring the victims of the tragedy. In a message shared on Thursday, the envoy underscored Argentina's firm stance against terrorism and offered condolences for those killed in the November 26, 2008 assaults. Reaffirming bilateral support in the global fight against extremism, he concluded, "Always with Life and Against Terror - Argentina stands with India."

Israel's Consul General Yaniv Revach on Thursday visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Revach also paid tribute at the memorial of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who laid down his life while helping capture the lone surviving terrorist during the attacks. He subsequently visited the iconic Leopold Cafe in Colaba, another target of the November 26, 2008, terror strikes, and interacted with the cafe staff.

The French Embassy in India also paid homage to the victims, including two French nationals who were killed in the attacks. The mission recalled French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron's visit to the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during their India visit earlier this year.

This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of 4 days. In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists who had entered from across the border.18 members of the Indian police forces, 12 members of the Taj Hotel staff, and security personnel were martyred in the line of duty. The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack. The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)