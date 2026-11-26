A heartwarming video from Nepal is giving the internet a reason to smile. A schoolteacher named Seema has gone viral after sharing a lively dance performance with her students to the popular Hindi song 'Dilruba Dilnasheen'.

What happens when a teacher swaps classroom lessons for a dance performance with her students? A heartwarming video from Nepal is giving the internet a reason to smile. A schoolteacher named Seema has gone viral after sharing a lively dance performance with her students to the popular Hindi song 'Dilruba Dilnasheen'.

Seema teaches at Everest Academy Padampokhari in Nepal's Chitwan district. In the viral Instagram video, she can be seen leading a group of schoolchildren through a carefully choreographed routine on a street outside the school. Dressed in their green and blue uniforms, with identity cards hanging around their necks, the children enthusiastically follow her steps.

Watch the viral video here:

The youngsters appear completely comfortable in front of the camera, matching their teacher's movements and enjoying every moment of the performance. Seema regularly shares videos of herself dancing with students on her Instagram account, but this particular clip has attracted widespread attention.

Song's Lyricist Has A Special Reaction

The video also caught the attention of Siddhant Kaushal, who wrote the lyrics for 'Dilruba Dilnasheen'. Sung by Rito Riba, the track has been gaining popularity on social media.

Reacting to the performance, Kaushal thanked Seema for enjoying his song. He said that watching children lip-sync to his lyrics was one of the best moments of his day and sent his love and best wishes to the young performers.

Internet Calls Her A 'Gen Z Teacher'

Social media users have showered Seema and her students with appreciation. While several viewers praised her choreography, others were particularly impressed by the children's confidence and synchronisation.

One user pointed out that the child dancing to the teacher's left was especially good. Another described Seema as a "Gen Z teacher", praising her energy and ability to connect with students.

The video also prompted nostalgic reactions from people who wished they had experienced similar moments during their school years. One amused viewer even asked, "Madam ji, will we get admission to your school now?"

Some viewers also appreciated how such activities can encourage children to stay active, build confidence and enjoy learning beyond conventional classroom lessons.

The video is a refreshing reminder that a teacher's influence can extend beyond textbooks and examinations. Sometimes, a little music, encouragement and shared laughter can create memories that students carry long after leaving school.