West Virginia police officers unexpectedly completed a DoorDash delivery after arresting the assigned driver who had outstanding felony warrants. The customer was pleasantly surprised when the officers arrived with her untampered food.

US Police officers in West Virginia stepped in as unlikely delivery drivers to drop off a resident’s DoorDash order after arresting the driver who was supposed to complete the meal drop-off on Saturday, November 21.

Captured by a doorbell camera, the two police officers were seen outside the home of the resident, walking up to the front door with the food bags in hand before ringing the bell and handing over the meal. The customer of the online food delivery platform was initially caught off-guard by the presence of two police officers before one of them explained what had actually happened.

The customer thanked the police officers for delivering the order, so her meal wouldn't go to waste, while the officers wished her well before heading back to duty.

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Customer Surprised As Police Officers Arrive With Her DoorDash Order

The West Virginia incident was captured on November 21 and later shared by ViralHog. According to reports, the DashDoor driver was arrested while on the way to deliver the food to the customer during the night.

In a viral clip, one of the police officers, who safely delivered the food on behalf of the arrested DoorDash driver, stated that the driver had felony warrants when the customer asked why he had been arrested. The officer then explained the situation before handing over the food order.

“DashDoor driver has been arrested. We did not want your food not to get delivered. But we can’t take a picture to prove it’s delivered, so I figured out to ring the doorbell,” the police officer told the customer.

“He had felony warrants. Yeah, the food has not been tampered with. It’s good,” he added.

The customer appreciated the officers’ effort to deliver the food despite the driver's arrest, turning what could have been a ruined dinner into a lighthearted viral moment. The officer was kind enough to reassure her that the order hadn't been tampered with, making sure she still got her meal fresh and intact.

Since the incident was captured on the camera that was installed on the front door, the footage quickly made the rounds online, drawing praise for the officers' sense of duty and good humour.

Why was the DashDoor Driver Arrested?

The DoorDash driver, whose identity was not disclosed by West Virginia police, was arrested after officers discovered that he had outstanding felony warrants. However, further details about the nature of the felony warrants or the charges against the driver have not been made public.

The felony warrants are legal orders issued by a court authorising law enforcement officers to arrest an individual in connection with a serious criminal offence. Such warrants may be issued when a person is charged with a felony and fails to appear in court or when authorities have sufficient grounds to seek their arrest.

In DashDoor driver’s case, the driver might have been flagged during a routine traffic stop while en route to the drop-off, prompting officers to take him into custody on the spot before stepping in to finish the delivery themselves.

However, the West Virginia police have not released any further information about the arrest or confirmed whether the driver was stopped during a routine traffic check.

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