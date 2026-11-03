President Zelenskyy warns of looming Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, fearing Moscow will exploit the world's focus on the US midterm elections to escalate strikes while seeking increased international pressure on Russian oil revenues.

Zelenskyy Warns of Potential Russian Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) said Ukraine had intelligence indicating that Russia was preparing a fresh massive attack targeting the country's energy and logistics infrastructure, warning that Moscow could exploit global attention being focused on the US midterm elections to intensify its strikes.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Russia could expect the international community to be preoccupied with the November 3 US midterm elections, potentially diverting attention from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its air defence requirements. “We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics. The assumption is basically that tomorrow the world will be watching the American midterms, and what is happening here in Ukraine, along with our difficulties with air defense and Patriot missiles, will be overlooked,” Zelenskyy said.

Calls for Increased Pressure on Russia

He urged the international community, particularly the United States, to increase pressure on Moscow and ensure that continued attacks do not bring economic or strategic gains to Russia. “We need signals from the world to Russia that will make them feel that terror is no good, that it will bring no gains, and that as long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world,” he added.

Calling for stronger measures targeting Russia's energy revenues, Zelenskyy said Washington had the ability to exert pressure on Moscow to bring the conflict to an end. “We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war. America can do this,” he said.

Cyberattacks and Alert System Interference

The warning comes amid reports of cyberattacks targeting emergency alert systems in both Ukraine and Russia on Monday, with false warnings about chemical and radiation threats circulated among Ukrainian residents. According to Fox News, Ukraine's air raid alert application was compromised, sending fake warnings to mobile phones, while loudspeaker systems in Kyiv reportedly broadcast similar messages.

Ukraine's Air Force said the application appeared to have been subjected to external interference, while reassuring residents that there was no radiation threat. Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation later clarified that the nationwide alert system was functioning normally.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said its mobile application had also been targeted in a cyberattack, allowing attackers to distribute false public safety information. The US midterm elections, being held on November 3, will determine control of both chambers of Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats up for election. (ANI)

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