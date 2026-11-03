The US Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's bid to segregate 20,000 California ballots. With midterm elections looming, both Democrats and Republicans are making final efforts to rally voters and secure control of Congress.

Supreme Court Rejects Trump Ballot Segregation Bid

A day ahead of the crucial US Midterm Polls, the US Supreme Court denied the Department of Justice bid to segregate California ballots, reported US media. The Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's request for an injunction ordering California to segregate 20,000 ballots that it said could have been cast by noncitizens, reported ABC news. The move effectively brings to closure the President's legal battle in California over alleged noncitizen voting.

Campaign Final Rallies and Political Stakes

Meanwhile, Trump made his final campaign pit-stops on Monday as tried to rally supporters to come out and keep the Red wave intact. During a telerally for Republican candidates in New York, President Trump told his supporters, "Tomorrow is the most important midterm election in the history of our country." "You have to pretend I'm on the ballot because when I'm on the ballot, we get almost 50% more voters out," he said.

The US President also predicted a "tremendous victory" if his supporters show up to vote. Trump took a swipe at the Democrats claiming that they wanted people illegally in the country so they could vote and said that people should not let those who 'hate the country win'. "With your vote, we will decide these extremists will be given power or not power...We'll either keep America strong — I think we're having, this is the golden age of America. We've never done anything like it...If we're going to be foolish and let people who hate our country win an election," he said.

Democratic Response and Voter Turnout

The mood in the Democrats camp is optimistic, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries posted on X, " Change is coming to the United States Congress. US Senator Bernie Sanders called on all Americans to come out and vote emphasing how critical these elections were. "This is City Hall in Burlington, Vermont. And a few decades ago, I was elected mayor of the city after a recount by ten votes. Ten votes. My point: every vote counts. Right now, we're in the midst of the most important midterm election in the modern history of this country. We are trying to hold the most dangerous president in American history accountable. Elon Musk and other Republicans are spending billions of dollars to try to maintain Republican control over the House and the Senate, and a rubber stamp Congress. We can win this election, but the only way we win it is if millions of people come out and vote. We bring our friends, our uncles, our aunts, our neighbors. We can win this election. We must win this election. Let's do it. Get out and vote," he said in a video posted on X.

According to the University of Florida Election Lab, as of Monday afternoon (local time), more than 57 million Americans have cast their ballots. Nearly 32 million people have voted early in person, and more than 25 million have cast their ballots by mail.

Battleground State Projections

Meanwhile, the New York Times and Sienna University polls showed that Democrats are ahead of Republicans in almost all of the seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate. The surveys found that Democrats hold sizable leads in Texas, which has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, and Kansas, which has not elected one since 1932. To win a Senate majority, Democrats need to defend all the seats they currently hold and flip at least four seats that are currently held by Republicans. In the house of Representative, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take back the House.