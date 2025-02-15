131 Pakistanis deported from 12 countries over legal violations, including drug offences and illegal entry

131 Pakistani nationals have been expelled from 12 different countries due to various legal violations, since earlier on Friday, including drug-related offences, illegal entry, and failure to comply with employment regulations, The News International reported.

131 Pakistanis deported from 12 countries over legal violations, including drug offences and illegal entry snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 9:58 AM IST

131 Pakistani nationals have been expelled from 12 different countries due to various legal violations, since earlier on Friday, including drug-related offences, illegal entry, and failure to comply with employment regulations, The News International reported.

Authorities in multiple nations carried out these deportations, citing breaches of local laws, with some individuals facing immediate removal upon arrival.

According to immigration sources, Saudi Arabia led the deportations, sending back 74 Pakistani citizens for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and violating employment agreements by leaving jobs without prior notice. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also deported several Pakistani nationals, charging them with illegal entry, theft, and drug-related offences.

In one case, a person was denied entry upon arrival and immediately sent back to Pakistan, while another individual was deported from the UAE following allegations of attempting to take their own life.

Apart from these two major deporting nations, other Pakistani nationals were expelled from Oman, Cambodia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Mexico.

Furthermore, in a separate incident, two individuals suspected of human smuggling were deported from Mauritania and Senegal, as per reports by The News International.

Upon their return to Pakistan, 16 deportees were transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, six individuals were handed over to law enforcement agencies in Larkana, Kalat, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Rawalpindi for additional investigation into their cases.

Meanwhile, immigration officials at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, also prevented 86 passengers from departing the country during the same period for various reasons. Among them, 30 Umrah pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia were offloaded due to a lack of advance hotel reservations and insufficient financial proof to cover their travel expenses. Additionally, seven young passengers holding student or study visas to Cyprus, the UK, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan were denied boarding.

Passengers holding tourist visas for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Congo, Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, and Zimbabwe were also barred from traveling, The News International reported.

Some individuals blacklisted from working in Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia were stopped from boarding their flights as well.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures dmn

US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures

"Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences dmn

"Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH) snt

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH)

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH) ddr

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US for acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH)

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting dmn

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting

Recent Stories

How to become a commercial pilot in India iwh

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility AJR

Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025's most impressive opening day hits NTI

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post ddr

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon