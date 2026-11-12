An 11-month-old US baby was found alive after surviving 24 hours buried underground in a wire dog crate in Lexington County, South Carolina. Searchers rescued Koah Sharp after hearing cries under freshly turned earth. His father, Michael Comer, faces attempted murder charges.

An 11-month-old infant in South Carolina was rescued alive after surviving 24 hours buried underground in a wire dog crate in Lexington County. Authorities have since filed attempted murder charges against the child's 25-year-old father, Michael Comer, following an extensive multi-agency search operation.

The 11-month-old boy, identified as Koah Sharp, originally went missing on Monday afternoon. According to officials, the baby had been left in the care of his father, Michael Comer, at his grandmother's home while she stepped out to run an errand. Later that night, law enforcement officers arrested Comer on burglary charges; however, the 11-month-old child was nowhere to be found, triggering an urgent search for the missing infant.

The Disappearance and Multi-Agency Search

Following the discovery that the 11-month-old infant was missing, emergency officials launched a massive search across Lexington County. Nearly 100 first responders, search officers, and firefighters joined forces in a coordinated multi-agency operation to locate little Koah Sharp before nightfall and cool weather compromised his safety.

Search teams systematically combed the area surrounding the family property throughout Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon. The operation relied on extensive ground searches by personnel looking for any sign of disturbance in the surrounding terrain where the 11-month-old child might have been taken.

How Searchers Found the Buried Crate

On Tuesday afternoon, the multi-agency search team achieved a major breakthrough in the wooded area roughly 50 yards from the grandfather's home. Searchers operating on foot noticed a suspicious patch of freshly turned soil amidst the trees and brush.

As rescuers approached the disturbed ground, they heard muffled crying coming from beneath the surface. Digging began immediately as teams rushed to clear away the earth. Just one foot down into the dirt, searchers uncovered a two-foot by two-foot wire dog crate wrapped in a towel. Inside the buried wire crate was the missing 11-month-old baby, alive after spending approximately 24 hours buried underground.

Air Pocket and Cold Weather Aided Survival

The survival of the 11-month-old child under such extreme conditions was attributed to a combination of environmental factors and the way the crate was wrapped. Cool temperatures in the area played a key role in slowing distress, while the physical wrapping around the enclosure proved critical.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon explained that the towel wrapped around the wire dog crate created a life-saving air pocket beneath the dirt, allowing oxygen to remain available while the 11-month-old boy was buried. Despite the ordeal, searchers pulled Koah from the ground conscious and crying.

Emergency medical crews immediately took charge of the infant and transported him to a nearby hospital for emergency evaluation and treatment. Medical staff reported that doctors expect a full recovery for Koah, and the 11-month-old baby has already been officially released from the hospital into the care of family members.

Father Faces Upgraded Attempted Murder Charges

Following the discovery of the buried 11-month-old infant, prosecutors significantly escalated the legal proceedings against 25-year-old Michael Comer. Having initially been taken into custody on burglary charges on Monday night, Comer now faces an upgraded indictment as formal prosecution moves forward in Lexington County.

The criminal charges against Michael Comer now include attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. Comer remains in custody as authorities prepare for his scheduled initial court appearances to answer for the sequence of events that left the 11-month-old boy buried underground in a wire dog crate for 24 hours.