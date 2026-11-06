International students in the US can take up on-campus part-time jobs if they hold an F-1 visa. You get permission to work up to 20 hours a week while college classes are running.

International students in the UK on a Tier 4 Student visa can also do part-time jobs alongside their studies. You can work between 10 to 20 hours a week here. The UK government keeps these working hour rules very strict, and students must never cross the allowed time limit.