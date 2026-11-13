Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang faces escalating scrutiny as new reports reveal intimate relationships with employees and external figures, raising concerns about corporate conduct and potential national security implications for the company.

Nvidia Controversy Expands As More Claims Surface Against CEO Huang

California [US], November 13 (ANI): The controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has further deepened, with a fresh revelation that the former CEO reportedly had an intimate relationship with a second company employee, according to Reuters, adding another layer to the growing scrutiny over his personal conduct and its implications for the technology giant. According to Reuters, citing two people familiar with the matter, Huang had a relationship with another employee, with the latest revelation coming after his resignation as the CEO following reports of two other alleged extramarital relationships that have drawn attention to the company's leadership.

The reported relationships involve Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence services, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, according to earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. According to The New York Times, citing five people who worked at Nvidia, Huang had an extramarital relationship with Powell, who reports to him. The newspaper reported that the two were captured on video behaving affectionately at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an Nvidia conference in March. Powell, 48, joined Nvidia in 2008 and oversees programmes focused on applying the company's chip technology to higher education and healthcare, particularly medical imaging devices, according to the company's website.

The controversy had earlier gathered momentum following reports of Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and executive associated with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's major customers. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect Alice Huang of having links to Chinese intelligence services, an allegation that has added a national security dimension to the controversy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Alice Huang was the woman referred to in a letter Huang sent to Nvidia employees, in which he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for violating her trust. Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, transformed the company into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips and became one of the most prominent figures in the global AI industry. The latest revelation adds to the scrutiny surrounding the company's leadership, as questions continue over the reported relationships, workplace conduct and their potential implications for Nvidia's corporate governance. (ANI)