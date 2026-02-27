Israeli Consul General Yaniv Revach praised PM Modi's recent visit to Israel as a 'very successful' and landmark event. He highlighted the deep personal ties between the leaders and the signing of over 17 agreements to strengthen the relationship.

Israeli Consul General on 'Landmark' Visit

Highlighting the expanding partnership between the two nations, Yaniv Revach, the Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, hailed the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel as a landmark event in bilateral diplomacy. Speaking to ANI, Revach characterised the trip as highly productive, noting that it served to further solidify the bond between the two countries.

"It was a very successful visit by the Prime Minister to Israel. This was his third visit, and this time he came to deepen the ties between Israel and India," he stated. The Consul General emphasised the strong personal relationship between the heads of government, remarking, "He is a very close friend, and there is a special connection between the two prime ministers."

He further revealed the tangible outcomes of the diplomatic mission, adding, "During the visit, they signed more than 17 agreements across various sectors to strengthen the relationship between the two countries."

Reflecting on the public perception of India within Israel, Revach noted a deep-seated respect for India's recent developmental trajectory. "People in Israel greatly admire India and your Prime Minister. We have all witnessed the remarkable changes in India over the last decade and the significant impact of the BJP government led by PM Modi," he observed.

Revach also underscored the strategic necessity of the visit within the current global landscape, noting, "This visit was particularly important at this crucial time to build alliances with Israel, countries under the Abraham Accords, African nations, and other Middle Eastern states."

Ties Elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership'

This diplomatic momentum culminated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished his two-day official visit to Israel on Thursday, concluding a trip that has significantly deepened the diplomatic landscape between the two nations.

During a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi announced that India and Israel have resolved to elevate their bilateral relationship to the status of a "Special Strategic partnership." He highlighted that the deliberations were "focussed on giving a new direction and speed to the ties" between the two countries.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to PM Netanyahu for the hospitable reception provided to him and his accompanying delegation.

While discussing being honoured with the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal," PM Modi stated that he "dedicates the honour to 140 crore Indians and to the enduring friendship between India and Israel."

This elevated partnership was put into immediate action on Thursday, as the two countries formalised several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning various sectors. These pacts, signed in the presence of both leaders, underscore a "growing strategic, technological, and economic partnership."

The collaborative agreements encompass a wide range of fields, including "innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries, aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce, and cybersecurity."

Ultimately, this broad cooperation reflects a mutual commitment to advancing technological and economic goals through shared expertise. (ANI)