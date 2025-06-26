The original tagline of the T1 Phone, which read, “Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now,” has been removed from the Trump Mobile website.

The Trump Organization’s newly announced T1 Phone may not actually be manufactured in the U.S., despite earlier impressions, after the official website quietly removed language suggesting American production.

The new tagline for the Trump Mobile reads “Premium Performance. Proudly American,” and describes the $499 device as “designed with American values in mind,” noting that there are “American hands behind every device.” However, it does not clarify whether the phone is built or assembled in the U.S.

Among the listed features, the top bullet is “American-Proud Design.” Yet the updated branding stops short of making any concrete claims about the origin or manufacturing location of the Trump Mobile.

At the time of the announcement, a banner on the homepage of the company’s website said, “Our MADE IN THE USA ‘T1 Phone’ is available for pre-order now.”

Experts had initially pointed out that it would be difficult for the Trump Organization to manufacture the phone in the U.S. due to the lack of advanced supply chains and would most likely end up using a local third-party company based in China.

The company has not yet publicly commented on the branding changes.

President Donald Trump has been pushing companies to reshore their supply chains, especially the country’s largest smartphone manufacturer, Apple (AAPL). This included putting tariffs on imports from China and threatening Apple that if it rerouted the iPhone assembly through India, it may be subject to additional tariffs.

Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), seen as a proxy for investor sentiment around President Trump, rose 1.8% in early morning trade on Thursday. However, the stock has plunged by nearly 50% this year.

