Kuwait City: Ten lives have been tragically lost in Kuwait’s Ahmadi Governorate after a group of expatriate workers consumed toxic, illegally brewed alcohol. The deaths occurred across 10 different locations.

Illicit Alcohol Source Traced

Initial investigations confirm these workers—hailing from various Asian countries, including reports of some Malayalis—were fatally poisoned by the spurious liquor, purchased from an unlicensed seller in Jleeb Block 4. Within days of consumption, the victims developed severe complications. At least 15 others were rushed to area hospitals amid symptoms ranging from vision loss to kidney failure, with several still in critical condition including places like Ahmadi Governorate.

Illegal Alcohol Network

Authorities have since arrested multiple suspects involved in manufacturing and distributing the counterfeit liquor, as Kuwait, a country with a longstanding ban on alcohol, contends with a growing underground market.