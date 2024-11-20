Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that the controversial voice notes allegedly linked to attempts to encash bitcoins to sway the state assembly elections feature the voices of NCP (SCP) Working President Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole.

In a dramatic twist, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that the controversial voice notes allegedly linked to attempts to encash bitcoins to sway the state assembly elections feature the voices of NCP (SCP) Working President Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole. However, both Sule and Patole dismissed the claims, calling the voice notes as "fake" and accusing detractors of using AI to tarnish their reputations.

The allegations gained traction after the BJP accused Sule and Patole of engaging in "illegal bitcoin activities" to finance the state elections. The purported voice notes, now viral on social media, have fueled speculations about their authenticity and the implications for the leaders involved.

Speaking to the media in Baramati after casting his vote, Ajit Pawar remarked, "The investigation into these allegations should be carried out to bring facts out in public. I also heard the voice notes. There are some people who mimic others' voices to perfection. However, I know Patole from a long time as he was with me in the assembly, and I can say that the voices in those voice notes are indeed of Supriya and Patole."

Supriya Sule, however, was quick to dismiss the claims, citing the use of artificial intelligence in fabricating the clips. "He is Ajit Pawar; he is capable of saying anything," she said, addressing reporters in Baramati.

"As far as the issue is concerned, I already submitted a complaint application. It is unfortunate that some people are misusing the technology with mala fide intentions. A few days back, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy's fabricated video was circulated. Such clips are AI generated, and police will have to find out who is the mastermind behind these voice notes."

The Congress leader further lambasted BJP’s allegations of her involvement in bitcoin-related election funding. “BJP made false allegations, and I already denied all of those allegations. In fact, I also filed a defamation case. I have full faith in Maharashtra police that they will find the real culprits,” Sule added.

