'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday the US should not be involved in the conflict in Syria, where rebel forces are threatening the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Rebel forces entered the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday after a week-long lightning offensive, with no immediate signs of government forces in the city, according to insurgent sources cited by Reuters. With his grip on power crumbling, President Bashar al-Assad fled the city, boarding a plane to an unknown destination, top Syrian army officers told Reuters.

"In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!," Trump said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump said because Russia, an Assad ally, is tied up fighting a war with Ukraine it "seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years."

If Russia were forced out of Syria, it "may actually be the best thing that can happen to them" because "there was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia," Trump said.

Trump’s comments appeared to reflect his opposition to the presence of some 900 US troops in Syria, mostly of them in the northeast, where they have backed a Syrian Kurd-led alliance in preventing a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

Trump announced in 2018 during his first term that he wanted to withdraw the US troops because he said Islamic State was near defeat.

But he held off as advisers warned that a pullout would leave a void that would be filled by Iran and Russia.

