'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday the US should not be involved in the conflict in Syria, where rebel forces are threatening the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Rebel forces entered the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday after a week-long lightning offensive, with no immediate signs of government forces in the city, according to insurgent sources cited by Reuters. With his grip on power crumbling, President Bashar al-Assad fled the city, boarding a plane to an unknown destination, top Syrian army officers told Reuters.

President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday the US should not be involved in the conflict in Syria, where rebel forces are threatening the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

"In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!," Trump said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump said because Russia, an Assad ally, is tied up fighting a war with Ukraine it "seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years."

If Russia were forced out of Syria, it "may actually be the best thing that can happen to them" because "there was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia," Trump said.

Also read: Syrian rebels capture Damascus: Is Assad dead? Suspected plane shootdown sparks speculation

Trump’s comments appeared to reflect his opposition to the presence of some 900 US troops in Syria, mostly of them in the northeast, where they have backed a Syrian Kurd-led alliance in preventing a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

Trump announced in 2018 during his first term that he wanted to withdraw the US troops because he said Islamic State was near defeat.

But he held off as advisers warned that a pullout would leave a void that would be filled by Iran and Russia.

Also read: Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH) shk

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage held for over 420 days, mother demands 'comprehensive deal' watch gcw

Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage, mother demands 'comprehensive deal' (WATCH)

Syrian rebels capture Damascus: Is Assad dead? Suspected plane shootdown sparks speculation shk

Syrian rebels capture Damascus: Is Assad dead? Suspected plane shootdown sparks speculation

Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH)

Bangladesh: ISKCON centre namhatta in Dhaka set on fire, deities burned amid escalating tensions anr

Bangladesh: ISKCON centre in Dhaka set on fire, deities burned amid escalating tensions

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Shivalaya Park development over 11 acres at a cost of Rs 14 crore dmn

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspects Shivalaya Park development over 11 acres at a cost of Rs 14 crore

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the first Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal? gcw

Who is George Jacob Koovakad, the Indian Catholic priest to be appointed as Cardinal by Pope Francis?

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health RBA

Heart health: Know the importance of physical activity in maintaining cardiovascular health

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH) shk

Protest erupts in Andhra's Rayachoti after Ayyappa devotees allegedly attacked by Islamists (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1 dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon