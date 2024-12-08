Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH)

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron's firm handshake during Trump's recent visit to Paris for the Notre Dame reopening sparked social media frenzy. The intense exchange, reminiscent of their past encounters, involved tugging, pulling, and a dominating grip.

Social media erupted after US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged firm, prolonged handshakes, reminiscent of their first memorable encounter more than seven years ago. Trump's first overseas trip since winning a second term as president got off to a rough start when he arrived at the Elysee Palace more than 40 minutes late while in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral. The leaders' first handshake on the palace steps was a forceful display, with Trump yanking Macron's hand toward his body while they hugged and shook hands back and forth, white-knuckled.

Trump strengthened his hold and pulled Macron closer for a picture after Macron seemed to pull away at one point. Trump placed his hand over Macron's and then pressed down strongly, giving the impression that their second handshake was just as intense. Macron firmly grasped the president's arm and ushered him into the Elysee Palace after they had posed for pictures.

The two leaders again shook hands in front of Notre Dame, with French First Lady Brigitte Macron beside them. This time, Trump went for a "bro handshake", accompanied by the tug and pull move that's come to define his dominating handshakes.

The two leaders' handshake lasted 17 seconds, according to a post on X by social media star Collin Rugg. However, the viral moment did not surpass their previous record of 29 seconds set at an event in 2017.

Global leaders, including US First Lady Jill Biden, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Prince William of Britain, and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, gathered at Notre Dame Cathedral for the reopening ceremony, marking the culmination of the day's festivities.

